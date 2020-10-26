The European Union mission in Cameroon has condemned the attacks on a school in Kumba, South West Region that led to a least seven children dead and over a dozen others injured.

The children were killed last Saturday, October 24 when armed men invaded the Mother Francisca international bilingual school in Fiango, Kumba, opening fire randomly before taking off. The injured are currently receiving treatment at various health facilities in the South West Region.

Reacting to the incident, the European Union delegation in Cameroon it is a violation of human rights and humanitarian law and called for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

“The European Union mission in Cameroon condemns the attack against students of the MFM-College of Kumba and addresses its condoleances to the families of victims. It is a violation of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law protecting civilian populations. The perpetrators will have to face justice.,” the EU said in a tweet.