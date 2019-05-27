Cameroon:Ex NUDP youth leader resigns over party’s stance on Anglophone crisis

The former youth President and Central Committee member of the National Union for Democracy and Progress, NUDP, Ndansi Elvis has resigned from the party.

In his resignation letter tabled at the party’s headquarter on Monday May 27, Ndansi Elvis cited the party’s silence on the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon as the major reason behind his action.

Ndansi Elvis served the party as national youth leader between 2013-2018 accused the party’s President Maigari Bello Bouba of not condemning military atrocities on teachers and lawyers

“When the Anglophone crises started and lawyers and teachers were brutalized by the military, I met with you in your office and asked that our party should make a public statement condemning the acts of the military,” Ndansi Elvis said statement.

“Rather, you called for a meeting at the party headquarters with Anglophone elite of the party and some central committee members and during the meeting, we told you the reality of what was happening on the ground.

“To my greatest dismay, the final communique which I participated in drafting was modified in your office instead of denouncing the atrocities caused by the Cameroon military on innocent civilians, your communique on behalf of the party rather threw more blame on the Anglophones for being brutal and burning schools. Yet, you called for dialogue in that same communique.

Three years after the escalation of the crisis, with more than 500.000 internally displaced, over 1000 killed, and others seeking refuge in Nigeria, the party has remained silenced much to the dismay of Ndansi Elvis who thinks some of the victims of the crisis are the party’s supporters.

The party’s continuous support to the CPDM candidate Paul Biya who has been unable to solve the crisis, the escalation of violence which sa the killing of a four-month old baby in Muyuka amongst others have finally pushed the Obama Fellow scholar to resign.