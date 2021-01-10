The association of former students of the Saint Joseph’s College Sasse, SOBA has donated 70 mattresses to the school following last Wednesday’s fire incident that ravaged the Saint Martin’s dormitory.

The mattresses were handed over by the President General of SOBA, Ayuk Iyok Sammy Pride to the Principal of the school, Reverend Father Father Armstrong Ndi on Thursday, January 7.

Receiving the items, the Principal extended gratitude to members of the association for their prompt reaction and said the items will go a long way to reduce the burden on parents who have already been looking for means to replace the burnt items of their children.

In the same line, the Senior Prefect of the Saint Joseph’s College,Sasse, Henry Ikome, on behalf of his school mates also thanked SOBANS for their gesture and promised they will show more gratitude by further working hard in other to excel during the end of year exams and make the institution proud.

The President General of SOBA on his part said the gesture was just a prompt reaction from a few members and promised more support from the association in reconstructing the burnt dormitory.

The fire that erupted as a result of an electrical fault in the morning of Wednesday, January 6 consumed the Saint Martin’s dormitory before firefighters could arrive to put it out from consuming the rest of the school. Authorities estimate the damage at about FCFA 19 million.