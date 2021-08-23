Former students of the Cameroon Protestant College, CPC Bali have begun brainstorming to ensure their Alma matter effectively resumes school after years of inactivity.

Meeting in Douala on August 14, members of the enlarged executive committee of the Bali Old Boys Association, BOBA revealed fund raising campaigns are going on to ensure their Alma matter opens its door this coming academic year.

The enlarged National Executive committee meeting which included active BOBA chapters from Cameroon and abroad agreed they should propose to the Presbyterian Education Authority, PEA, and the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, a temporal relocation of the CPC Bali to Mankon Bamenda, due to security challenges in Bali.

They also empowered the National Bureau to continue with fund raising activities by coming up with special chapter levies that need to meet their goals.

The National Executive Bureau equally tasked the National President of BOBA to meet with the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, Proprietor of CPC Bali on the issue of school resumption.7

While waiting for the outcome of the meeting, they all agreed the next election of members of the National Executive Bureau of BOBA will hold in November later this year.