Cameroon:Explosion in Buea leaves taxi driver dead

Published on 08.11.2021 at 13h19 by JournalduCameroun

At least one person has been killed in Buea, South West Region of Cameroon following an explosion in the early hours of Monday, November 8, sources have confirmed.

The taxi was trapped with an explosive that shattered parts of the screens and inflicted severe injuries on the driver, Feugang Beaude-Laire who later died at ta health facility Molyko.

Forces of law and order immediately rushed to the scene of the explosion to secure the area as investigations have been opened to determine the cause.

However, the “Ghost Fighters”, a group that claims affiliation to armed separatists groups has claimed responsibility for the attack, justifying their actions on the failure to respect the traditional Monday sit-at-home strike imposed by separatists in the anglophone regions.

