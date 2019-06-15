Politics › security

Cameroon:Explosion kills four policemen restive Anglophone region

Published on 16.06.2019 at 00h56 by JournalduCameroun

Scene of the explosion in Mamfe

At least four police men were killed and six others injured after a local bomb exploded in Otu village, Eyumojock sub division, Manyu division of the South West region, sources say.

Sources say Ambazonia fighters in the locality might have planted locally-made explosives to trap the policemen.

The explosives which was planted along the road is reported to have blown off a poice van that was on patrol in the locality killing the policemen.

Most of the policemen involved in the incident had just arrived the locality on June 11 when their mission order was confirmed.

Police Officers killed:

GPP Temga Gabriel

GPX1 Kome Lewis

GPX1 Djekai Guy

GPX1 Dibwe Essoh

Injured:

IP1 Ondja’a Jean

GPX1 Mballa Zambo

GPX1 Moneye Ebanga

GPX1 Monthe Eric

GPX1 Owono Bokali

 

