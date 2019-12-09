Cameroon:Fair To Promote African Fabrics Opens in Yaounde

The fifth edition of a festival to promote African fabrics opened on Saturday in Yaounde at the Muna Foundation.

‘Le Pagne En Folie’ which is in its fifth edition brings together designers of all class to display their fabrics to public.

During a press conference to officially open the fair, organisers said it is in their vision to keep in the tradition of African wears while blending with modern trends.

One of the organiser, Liliane Bebay said the African fabrics and loins have long been relegated to particular settings but have today moved into the fashion landscape.

« Today, fabrics and loins are en vogue through several modern designs and this is what we are trying to do. We are trying to put the African fabric at the forefront of our dressing habits and trends, »Liliane Bebay said.

On his part, Sylvain Moundindoh, a designer and electrotechnician at Mboalab presented samples of designs which he will be exhibiting at the fair.

He said they have designed several dresses with the fabric taking into onsideration the environment and temperature of the environment. He equally revealed they have moved a step up to design dresses using several technological innovations.

Before the ribbon was officially cut to open the fair, participants were taken round the Muna Foundation where pictures of Elisabeth Muna ( wife of ST Muna) valoring the African fabric at different occasions were displayed.

The fair ‘Le Pagne en Folie’ will run from December 7-14.