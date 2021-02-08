Life › Human interest

Cameroon:Fake BIR soldier arrested in Douala

Published on 09.02.2021 at 00h27 by JournalduCameroun

A man passing for a soldier of the Rapid Intervention Batallion has been arrested by elements of the Douala II Gendarmerie Brigade.

The man, identified as Charlene made believe he was a sergeant of this elite corps of the Cameroonian army, on duty in the economic capital.

A video of his interrogation by gendarmes has since gone viral on social media with the man fully dressed with the BIR uniform, right up to his watch and gloves and is even in possession of a weapon.

While he admitted to gendarmes that he is not a soldier, he claimed to have worn the military fatigues because he is interested in the profession.

He however declined to reveal the identity of the supplier of the uniform, weapon and all other gadgets preferring only to reveal he is a civilian staff at the BIR base in Douala.

