Cameroon:Fake Chloroquine intercepted in Ngaoundere

A consignment of fake chloroquine destined for the Cameroonian market was intercepted on Monday in Ngaoundere, custom authorities in the Adamawa Region have said.

According to Norbert Ahidjo, chief of customs for the Adamawa Region, 210 cartons of fake chloroquine bound for the Cameroonian market were intercepted on Monday during a routine control

“The goods were surely coming from Nigeria and with the prevailing situation of the COVID-19, the transporters wanted to make huge gains out of the population,” he said.

According Mbappe Epoh, head of the control team against illicit trade, they had been hinted of the arrival of the goods from Nigeria and thus set on a patrol to track the transporters down.

During the control, they realized that the goods did not have the complete documents neither did they have they technical approval to be sold it the market, he added. The drugs were thus taken to the customs office for destruction while the transporters were handed over to law enforcement officers for justice to take its course, Mr Mbappe said.

The use of chloroquine in to treat COVID-19 patients has led to the high demand of the drug and eventually unscrupulous businessmen smuggling fake samples into the market.

Last week, the government of Cameroon suspended for a period of thirty days as well as shutting down four health centres and pharmacies for selling fake chloroquine.