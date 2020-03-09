Cameroon:Female journalists seek planet-saving measures

Over 300 female journalists across Africa have taken the committment to protect the environment and fight against climate change.

The journalists took the committment at the weekend during the third edition of the annual come together of their network dubbed « Les Panafricaines » which took place in Rabat, Mrocco from March 6-7.

Amongst the 300 female journalists drawn from the 54 African countries were five Cameroonians who took the committment to use the media to protect the environment.

« We have taken the engagement to fight climate change a tour own level back home and we will use our various media organs to sensitise the Cameroonian public on the issue as well as the need to protect our environment, »Irène Fernande Ekouta, one of the Cameroonian journalists present at the forum said.

They took part in the various group discussions and reflections on ways to better use their various media organs for advocacy on issues related to climate change.

« Africa is not responsible for climate change, but suffers the consequences of actions taken by others for their development. However, that should not make the continent suffer from the actions of others,” Morocco’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita said.

« Our continent must take action on the ground to support and raise awareness. This is why I salute the commitment of the Pan-African women, whom I warmly congratulate,”he added.

Held under the theme “climate emergency, the media as agent of change,” the female journalists discussed on the future of the continent in the face of climate change.

The brain behind the network, Salim Cheihk, Director of the 2M media said the women had succeeded in getting the public interested in debates on climate change through their advocacy. To him, this shows the determination and engagement of the African woman to see change in her society.