Cameroon:Film maker seek ways to attract investors

Film makers in Cameroon have been challenge to building a strong bond with local partners as well as enhance their credibility with their audience in order to create an enabling environment to attract local investments in the sector.

The challenge was laid before them by Dr Stanley Mungwe, an expert in Digital during a meeting that brought together some film makers across the country to chart ways promoting Cameroonian movies in the local market.

The meeting held by video conference on Saturday, September 12, brought together some renowned film makers like Ngwansi Elvis, Itambi Delphine, Roseline Fonkwa and others who all agreed that the sector is suffering from a lack of sufficient investors who are skeptical risking their money in the sector.

To chart a way forward, Dr Mungwe advised the film makers to develop a business model in each project they are about to carry, if they really want to succeed. He regretted the fact that the movie business in Cameroon most often ends when the production stage is complete with little effort put in the marketing aspect of it. He advised film makers to always have a marketing plan before as well as after the production process of their projects.

Taking the floor, Delphine Itambi, actress and film maker shared her experience in the business as she gave an insight into how self-funding her own projects could be stressful both financially and technically. She said they get exhausted by the end of the whole process and end up not making the product more accessible to the local market.

To this worry, the film makers were advised by Dr Stanley Mungwe to use all the digital platforms that come with modern technology to not only market their finished articles but to scout for funding from potential partners and investors online.