Cameroon:Fire guts part of National Treasury

Published on 27.07.2020 at 14h32 by JournalduCameroun

Several material losses have been incurred following a fire that broke out of Friday night consuming part of the annex building of the National Treasury.

According to a release signed by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, the fire broke out on the night of Friday, July 25, 2020 at about 10.40pm before soldiers on guard alerted firefighters who immediately arrived the scene and put out the flames at about 00.20pm.

The Minister of Finance was on the site early on Saturday morning to see the damage caused by the fire. He said the fire had caused material and physical destruction but said measures were immediately taken that Saturday morning to ensure major materials are replaced as well as electricity reinstalled in the other parts of the building.

He equally reassured the population, especially users that all measures have already been taken to ensure normal service resumes today, Monday July 27.

Meanwhile the various competent services will open investigations to determine the real cause of the fire, the Minister of Finance said.

