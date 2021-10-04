› Culture

Cameroon:Fon of Chomba passes away

Published on 04.10.2021 at 15h16 by JournalduCameroun

The death has been announced of the traditional ruler of Chomba in Mezam Division, North West Region, HRM Fon martin Fobuzie Asanji.

He ‘disappearance’ was announced and confirmed by the palace on Saturday, October 2. The palace confirmed with the disappearance of the Fon, the main symbol of the Office of the Fon in the Royal Home is now facing backward.

Palace sources say the Fon will be sent to join his ancestors in a secret traditional ceremony reserved only for the initiated while the search for a new Fon begins.

The traditional council will then officially proceed to declare mourning which may last for a week.

