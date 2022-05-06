Cameroon:Football Legends To Celebrate Milla’s 70th Anniversary

Several African and World football legends have been invited to take part in a gala match in yaounde on May 12th to mark the 70th birthday of former indomitable lion playmaker, Albert Roger Milla.

Milla turns 70 on 20th May 2022, the day Cameroon celebrates its national day.The football icon in a statement said he and his family have decided to organize a gala match to mark the event.

Former Senegalese star, El Hadj Diouf,Kalilou Fadiga, Nigeria’s Jay Jay Okocha, Emmanuel Adebayor of Togo, former international Marcel Desailly amonst other football legends are said to have been invited to the event.

The gala match to hold at the Ahmadou Ahidjo staduim will opposea selection of former Indomitable Lions players against the other African and World football legends.

The football legend who is today roving ambassador, is noted for his exploits at the 1990 World Cup in Italy where he helped Cameroon each the quarter finals of the competition, the first of an African team.

Roger Milla was capped 77 times for the indomitable lions of Cameroon between 1973 and 1994,scoring 44 times in the process.