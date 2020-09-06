Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon:Former Ambazonia fighters trained on mushroom production

Published on 07.09.2020 at 00h01 by JournalduCameroun

A group of former separatists fighters from the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Rehabilitation Centre, DDRC in Buea has been trained on the production, processing and marketing of mushroom.

They were trained in Buea last week by South West Regional Centre for Scientific Research and Innovation. The training was in line with the sixth edition of the Day of excellence for Scientific Research and Innovation on Thursday September 3, which was celebrated under the theme “Scientific Research and Innovation in a Crisis Stricken-South West Region.”

Presiding over the training,  Dr. George Mafany Teke, Regional Chief of Centre for Scientific Research and Innovation, said the Centre is greatly committed in assisting and empowering those who have laid down arms and are willing to get a fresh beginning.

‘‘Our role in the crisis has been to explain some of the assertions that were used to radicalise the youths. We thought to bring in some of our brothers from the DDR Centre so that they could acquire the skills that will help them get back their normal life. ’’ Dr. George MafanyTeke noted.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top