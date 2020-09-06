Cameroon:Former Ambazonia fighters trained on mushroom production

A group of former separatists fighters from the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Rehabilitation Centre, DDRC in Buea has been trained on the production, processing and marketing of mushroom.

They were trained in Buea last week by South West Regional Centre for Scientific Research and Innovation. The training was in line with the sixth edition of the Day of excellence for Scientific Research and Innovation on Thursday September 3, which was celebrated under the theme “Scientific Research and Innovation in a Crisis Stricken-South West Region.”

Presiding over the training, Dr. George Mafany Teke, Regional Chief of Centre for Scientific Research and Innovation, said the Centre is greatly committed in assisting and empowering those who have laid down arms and are willing to get a fresh beginning.

‘‘Our role in the crisis has been to explain some of the assertions that were used to radicalise the youths. We thought to bring in some of our brothers from the DDR Centre so that they could acquire the skills that will help them get back their normal life. ’’ Dr. George MafanyTeke noted.