Cameroon:Four million children targeted in polio vaccination campaign

Published on 17.09.2020 at 22h57 by JournalduCameroun

At least four million children are expected to be vaccinated across six regions in a new vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis which starts today.

The vaccination exercise will hold in two phases ; from September 18-20 and October 9-11 and target children between the ages of 0-59 months. The vaccination exercise will take place in six regions most at risk.

According to the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, the objective of this vaccination campaign is to reinforce the immunity of children below five years against the type 2 poliovirus.

Thus health workers will move from door to door to vaccinate children with the Type 2 Vaccine Polio Oral monovalent as well as sensitise parents on the need to vaccinate their children regularly.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, this campaign comes within the framework of maintaining the status of a polio-free country, which Cameroon obtained on June 18 during the last session of the Regional Commission for the Certification of Polio Eradication in Africa.

