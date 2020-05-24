At least four persons have been detained in Bamenda, after elements of the National Gendarmerie over the weekend intercepted a vehicle transporting about 45 bags of marijuana worth millions of Francs CFA.

The luggage was destined for Douala when the lorry was intercepted around Sabga hills in Tubah sub division in the North West Region, security forces said.

According to Colonel Raymond Boum Bissoue, Commander of the Gendarmerie Legion in Bamenda, the driver and his two conductors had wrapped and mixed the marijuana in bags of maize, beans and other food stuff as they left Kumbo, heading to Douala.

He said elements of the National Gendarmerie have been monitoring activities of vehicles plying the Kumbo-Bamenda road after they had been alerted of transportation of illegal goods.

After trying in vain to play over the vigilance of gendarmes at the control post, they were arrested and taken in for questioning.

Informed of the incident, the owner of the vehicle immediately went to the brigade to retrieve his vehicle but he was in turn taken into custody after the driver had confessed the goods he was transporting belonged to the owner.

However, the driver and his conductors have all denied any wrongdoings claiming the vehicle was not loaded by them.

All the suspects were later presented to the prosecutor at the Bamenda Military Tribunal who requested they be kept in custody while investigations continue.