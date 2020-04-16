Cameroon:Four pharmacies sanctioned over price hikes

At least four pharmacies have been sanctioned for illegally increasing the prices of their products, the Ministry of Public Health has announced.

The four health facilities sanctioned are; Pharmacie de la Foi(Odza-yaounde), Pharmacie le Bon Berger (Nouvelle Route Omnisport-Yaounde), Cabinet de soins Saint Etienne (Biyem Assi Yaounde) and Horizon Santé( Montée Jouvence-Yaounde).

The first two have been given a thirty-day shut down for selling fake chloroquine as well as supplying drugs to non authorised dealers while the other two have been shut down completely for lack of authorisation and the sale of fake chloroquine.

During one of the daily briefings on the COVID-19 situation in Cameroon, the Director of illnesses, epidemics and pandemics at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Alain Georges Etoundi Mballa said the sanctioned pharmacies had taken advantage of the COVID-19 situation to increase the prices of their products.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, several pharmacies have engaged in the practice of increasing the prices of their products, notably protective gears,” Dr Etoundi Mballa said.

He added that the pharmacies were sanctioned after a control team went down on the field to ensure the strict respect of prices as prescribed by the government.

“The strict control on pharmacies will continue in the days ahead with teams from the Ministry of Trade and that of Public Health who will evaluate the prices of all pharmaceutical products,” the official at the Ministry of Public Health added.

Some Yaounde city dwellers have welcomed the measure by the Ministry of Public Health to check on pharmacies and said the operation should be very rigourous and continue.

“I was shocked to buy a nose mask for FCFA 500 on Sunday after I previously bought it last week for FCFA 300. This is extortion and I hope the government and be tougher on these pharmacies who are taking advantage of this situation to exploit us,” Stanley Mbock, a resident of the Melen neighbourhood in Yaounde said.