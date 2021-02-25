Cameroon:Four suspected drug trafficekers arrested in Yaounde

At least four persons suspected of drug trafficking have been arrested by elements of the National Gendarmerie in Yaounde.

They were arrested on the night of February 19 by elements of the Melen Gendarmerie Brigade who were on patrol around a popular spot in called “Mini Ferme”.

The four aged between 25 and 40 were caught either consuming or selling to their friends at “Mini Ferme” noted unruly night activities.

Several packs of cocaine and Indian hemp were seized from the gang as they were arrested and detained while investigations continue to determine other members of the chain.

Still on the same day, elements of the Biyem Assi Gendarmerie Brigade arrested a man who was attempting to break into a house in the Mendong neighbourhood.

The 43-year old who was in possession of a pistol at the time of his arrest is said to be a convict who had had from prison and security forces had been on his traces for some time now.