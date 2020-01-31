A new visa system has been put in place for travellers seeking appointments or visa applications, French Embassy in Cameroon has announced.

The Embassy announced in a press release published on its website that beginning today, it will put in place a new system for a toll free appointment to drop visa applications.

To get an ordinary visa, the Embassy said travellers will have to book an appointment online via the embassy’s website www.france-visas.gouv.fr before a mail will be sent to the applicants for confirmation.

Te French Embassy in Yaounde adds that the applicant has to photocopy the appointment receipt to enable them have access to the visa office.

Thus, entry at the embassy will only be granted to the applicant fifteen minutes ahead of the time indicated on the mail, the French Embassy said in a press release.

« The new measure put in place will limit the long cues witnessed at the French Embassy on a daily basis and makes easy the process of applying for a visa and booking for an appointment, » Louise Nyemeck, a visa applicant said adding the old procedure was usually time consuming and frustrating to travellers and visa applicants who sometimes had to give up.