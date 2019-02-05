Cameroon:French President Macron urged to pressure Biya release ex CRTV GM

A group of French parliamentarians have written an open letter calling for President Emmanuel Macron to put pressure on Cameroon for the release of incacerated former General Manager of the CRTV Ahmadou Vamoulke.

At least seven parliamentarians from different political background signed the letter on Monday calling on France to intervene in the matter.

“No evidence nor witnesses have been presented since the since the case started with all 16 hearings so far lasting just for a handful of minutes,”the parliamentarians said in the letter which was also copied to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“(Ahmadou Vamoulke) has since denied any wrongdoing or mismanagement of public funds during his time (at the heelmn of the CRTV) from 2005-2016,” the parliamentarians said.

“Given that he is innocent, in adddition to his advaanced age (69) and his deteriorating health, we ask you to use your diplomatic relations to cause his immediate release,” the French MPs urged Emmanuel Macron.

Several other organisations have called for the release of the former CRTV General Manager who has been behind bars since July 2016.

He is expected to appear in court again on March 1, 2019.