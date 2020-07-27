› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon:Fru challenges Ambazonia leadership to unite for Anglophone course

Published on 27.07.2020 at 16h25 by JournalduCameroun

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi has challenged diaspora leaders of the Ambazonia movement to come together for the common Anglophone course.

Addressing activists at the weekend in a Town Hall meeting in the USA where he has been for treatment, Fru Ndi said the divided Ambazonia factions have disgraced the Anglophone movement by fighting for their personal interests.

Recounting his ordeal in the hands of the Ambazonia fighters when he was kidnapped, Jogn Fru Ndi said only a united and coordinated front can advance the Anglophone course in Cameroon.

He made it clear once again that the Ambazonia ideology can not be imposed on him as others want to do.

The SDF chieftain has always been defiant in the face of the Ambazonia separatists; last year while in captivity he refused to withdraw  SDF MPs from parliament despite pressure from the separatists.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top