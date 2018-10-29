Cameroon:Fru Ndi tasks Ambazonia leadership to Anglophone struggle

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front Ni John Fru Ndi has tasked the various Ambazonia movements to reorientate their strategies so as to seek a lasting solution to the Anglophone crisis.

John Fru Ndi was speaking last week after he visited his residence in Baba II, Santa sub division which had been burnt down by suspected separatist fighters.

The SDF chieftain lamented the fact that the Anglophone struggle which started as a genuine fight for equal rights has been hijacked by a group of persons for their personal gains.

“The leadership of Ambazonia should sit and reorientate what they are fighting for because they cannot be fighting to restore Anglophones and the same Anglophones are suffering from their atrocities,” Fru Ndi said stressing they have to protecting rather than destroy the Anglophones they claim to be fighting for.

The SDF Chairman also condemned the suspected separatist fighters who move about threatening villagers to “support the struggle” as he said the people have gone through untold sufferings since the crisis started and rather need to be protected.

The Chairman also revealed construction works will immediately start at his residence that was burnt down given that he takes pleasure in spending the end-of-year feasts in the village and this year will be no exception.