Cameroon:Fru Ndi’s handshake sparks brawl at hearing of Ambazonia leaders

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Front was present in court for the first time to witness the hearing of the detained separatist leaders but it almost turned out into chaos.

An attempt by Ni John Fru Ndi to extend greetings to the separatist leaders at the end of the hearing was repelled by security forces in the courtroom sparking a dispute between the accused, lawyers of the defense counsel and security forces.

Family members also got involved in the fierce exchange of words than ensued before they ushered out of the hall as the hearing had just rounded up.

That was the major scene to write home about in an uneventful day that saw the judge Colonel Mem Michel-who has beeen transferred to Buea- adjourn the matter to March 29 for a new judge to take over as the case is set to reopen all over.