A group of men accused of kidnapping and later releasing the Director General of CFAO-ICRAFON in Kribi in October have been apprehended.

Acording to sources, they were arrested over the weekend by elements of the Kribi Central Police Station who swooped into their hideouts after weeks of investigation.

Several weapons and other items were retrieved in the course of the operation that led to their arrest. The suspects are still under exploitation as investigations continue to track down other members of the group who are on the run.

It should be recalled that Patrice Porte, Director General of CFAO-ICRAFON was kidnapped on October 18 by a group of men as he was returning from a golf sessions with his wife and another French national.

He was later released after defence and security forces launched a manhunt to track down the kidnappers who unfortunately fled.