Cameroon:Gang of CAR rebels arrested in Ngaoundere

Published on 13.09.2021 at 16h52 by JournalduCameroun

Members of a rebel group from the Central African Republic have been arrested and detained by elements of the National Gendarmerie.

The members of the rebel group known as 3R are said to have found refuge in Ngaoundere where they made a living kidnapping persons for ransom.

To facilitate their stay in Ngaoundere, the kidnappers established fake national identification cards as Cameroonians and at the same time Central Africans.

However, acting on information, elements of the Adamawa Gendarmerie Legion arrested the leader of the rebel group and his accomplices while they were planning another kidnap on September 1 in several localities around.

Another swift operation by the gendarmes was later carried out which led to the arrest of other gang members.

A search of their hideouts led to the seizure of fraudulent items such as stamps, national identity cards, stamps and other weapons.

The arrested persons are all now facing a wide range of charges including forgery, illegal immigration with complicity and kidnapping and will be tried by a military court.

 

