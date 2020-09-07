Cameroon:Gang of eight arrested in Yaounde

Members of the gang were presented to the press on Friday, September 4 at the Judicial Police headquarters in Yaounde.

Equally seized in their possession were firearms, ammunition and weapons as well as other important items.

Presenting them to the press, the head of interventions and investigations at the Judicial Police, Police Superintendent Babangida Amadou said this is a culmination of weeks of investigations which led to them tracking down the members of the gang.

He said it all started on August 6 when they burgled a shop at the Yaounde Central market, making way with over FCFA 41 million and some valuable items after surrendering the proprietor of the shop at gun point.

With a complaint lodged, the Delegate General for National Security ordered for investigations to be immediately opened.

One week later after investigations were opened, the leader of the gang, a certain Abba Aboubakar and the other seven members of the gang were arrested one after the other in Douala and Yaounde.

A search operation was also conducted at their respective residences as eight pistols were recovered as well as ammunitions, sim cards and other weapons which they use to carry out their operations. Other items which they had reportedly robbed off their victims were equally recovered from their houses. The suspects will now be handed over to face the law, Babangida Amadou said while calling on the population to collaborate more with the forces of law and order.