Cameroon:Gang of five apprehended in Yaounde

A gang of five suspected bandits has been apprehended by security presented to the press in Yaounde.

Members of the gang were presented to the press on Monday, March 16 at the Police Hotel in the Ekounou neighbourhood in Yaounde.

According to security forces, the members of the gang are prison escapees and have been terrorising locals around the Nkoabang, Emombo, Kondengui and Essos neighbourhoods in Yaounde.

« Our anti gang patrol team stopped a taxi around Carosselle(Kondengui neighbourhood) where we found one of the suspects. We laid hands on a certain Ondoua as well as a psitolet After several interrogations, we realised he been sentenced for aggravated theft but had escaped from jail, » Christine Mindjom, Superintendant of the fourth Police Distrtict in the Ekounou neighbourhood in Yaounde said.

She added that further questioning led them to lay hands on four other accomplices who have been harassing the local population.

The committed their acts with the use of motorbikes or taxis, pretending to transport passengers before harassing them.

However, some members of the gang are still on the run and investigations are underway to track them and bring them to book, Christine Mindjom said.

For the moment, the five other’s will be brought before the court where they are expected to face the law, she said.