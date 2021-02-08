Cameroon:Gang of seven arrested in Douala

Elements of the Littoral Gendarmerie Legion have laid hands on a gang of seven who are suspected to have been terrorizing locals in several neighbourhoods in the economic capital, Douala.

They were arrested during separated patrols conducted at the end of January which enabled forces of law and order to pick them up at various crime-prone locations.

The various operations resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, all of whom are ex-convicts, and the seizure of a shotgun, an automatic pistol, an AK 47 rifle magazine, war ammunition, home-made weapons, bladed weapons, cords and lucky charms. The exploitation of the gang leader made it possible to arrest their firearm supplier.

Investigation is currently going on to arrest some suspected members of the gang who are currently on the run.