Cameroon:Gang of two arrested in Matomb

Published on 18.10.2020 at 23h17 by JournalduCameroun



Two men suspected of belonging to a gang that has been causing havoc are under custody after they were arrested in Matomb, Centre Region last Wednesday.

The two were arrested following an operation by elements of the National Gendarmerie who have been tracking them.

The gang comprised of a 59-year old man and 29-year old was trapped in their latest operation with several items retrieved such as a vehicle and electronic gadgets. A third member of the gang who attempted to escape succumbed to bullet wounds and finally passed away. Investigations are underway to track down other members of the gang.

