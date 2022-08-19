Cameroon:GCE 2022 results released- Official

Results of the 2022 session of the General Certificate of Education, GCE were released on Friday, August 19, the Ministry of Secondary Education has announced.

A release signed by the Minister of Secondary Education, Prof. Nalova Lyonga outlined all the details and statistics ,of this year’s examinations.

In the GCE Ordinary Level, 96, 932 students registered for the exams while 84,497. among those who sat, 56,621 passed while 27,876 failed for a percentage of 67,01 percent passed against 59,05 percent in 2021. There is thus a 7,96 percent difference between results of 2022 and 2021.

For the GCE Advanced Level, 62,511 candidates registered while 61,553 sat and 42,762 candidates passed as against 18,791 candidtates who failed. This makes up a percentage passed of 69,47 percent against 61,81 percent in 2021 for a difference of 7,65 percent.

In the TVEE Intermediate Level, 14,194 candidates registered while 13,425 sat for the exams and 8,883 passed against 4,542 who failed for a percentage pass of 66,17 percent. This shows an increase in the percentage passed which stood at 58,71 for a difference of 7,39.

The TVEE Advanced level saw 8,625 registered this year while 8,502 candidates sat for the exams. The number of candidates passed this year stands at 6,659 against 1,843 candidates who failed making a percentage pass of 78,32 percent this year against 71,35 percent in 2021. There is a percentage difference of plus 6,96 percent from last year.

Globally, 182,265 candidates registered for this year’s examination while 167,977 candidates sat and 114,925 passed and 53,053 failed for a total percentage passed of 70,2 percent in 2022 against 62,75 percent in 2021. There is a percentage difference from 2021 to 2022 of plus 7,49 percent.

Statistics this year thus show an improvement in the results which prompted the Minister of Secondary Education, Prof. Nalova Lyonga to congratulate all stakeholders for a hitch free examination.