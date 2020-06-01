Cameroon:’Ghost towns’ frustrate school resumption in Bamenda

Pupils and students of examination classes across the country returned to school on Monday, June 1 for the third term in strict respect of the measures in place to fight against the Coronavirus.

Though it was a successful return in the other regions of the country, that was not the case in some parts of the restive North West and South West Regions of Cameroon marked by a long drawn conflict between separatist fighters and government forces.

In the Bamenda I sub division, schools failed to open their doors as a result of the regular Monday ‘ghost town’ operation put in place by separatist fighters.

The Divisional Officer of Bamenda I, Gilbert Guibai who went out on a surprise visit to some schools was himself surprised to see them empty as he most often met only teachers with empty classes.

He however, noticed most of the schools had taken the necessary preventive measures for school resumption and hoped students and pupils will progressively return to schools in the course of the week.