The Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has justified a recent move to modify the communication strategy in the response in the fight against the COVID-19.

Last week, the Minister announced he will no longer be revealing statistics of infected persons as he had always done on his twitter account or daily press briefings, signaling a change in direction.

This move had raised eyebrows among Cameroonians who had already been accustomed to the Minister’s twitter handle for daily statistics.

However, Dr Malachie Manaouda came out at the weekend to clear the air on the decision stressing it is not aimed at depriving Cameroonians of information relating to the COVID-19 but instead now focused on the response strategy put in place.

To the Public Health Minister, some Cameroonians did not believe in the existence of the virus in the country, reason why the figures had to be given on a daily basis to make them see the real situation and take appropriate measures to stay safe from the virus.

Dr Malachie Manaouda said, now it is time to focus on the response strategy, update Cameroonians on what is being done on the field in order to tackle the virus as well as the number of persons who have recovered. To him, this strategy will instill confidence and hope in the population but he called on them to continue respecting the measures put in place to bar the way to the virus.

As concerns the situation on the ground, Dr Malachie Manaouda revealed over 300 persons have recovered from the virus; a significant increase in the figures compared to last week. He also added that over 175 patients are hospitalised with a minimum of 33 of them under Oxygen while the death rate has surpassed 40.

“We must reinforce the observance of the barrier measures decreed and especially the compulsory wearing of masks. Let’s protect ourselves, protect others! Let’s be responsible, » Dr Malachie Manaouda said.