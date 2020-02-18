Cameroon:Government set to review national gender policy

The government of Cameroon has revealed a multi-sectorial assessment tool of the National Gender Policy will be elaborated this year to better address the plight of women.

This is the outcome of the first preparatory meeting in prelude to the celebrations of the 35 International Women’s Day, chaired by the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family, Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoa.

The Minister revealed the National Gender Policy will be developed and reinforced in order to put in place a more effective strategy and action plan that addresses the plight of women.

The meeting attended by women’s, rights as well as advocacy groups saw stakeholders pressed for an extensive reflection on women’s rights as well as take steps to accelerate gender equality.

The theme for this year’s celebration “Promoting gender and protecting women’s rights by 2020: taking stock of actions undertaken, setting a new course” was revealed at the meeting chaired by the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family Prof. Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoa.

As preparations gather steam for this year’s celebrations of the Women’s Day, the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the family said they will together with stakeholders look into mjor issues such as the the Beijing Programme and platform for Action against discrimination and abuse against women, 25 years after its implementation.

The Minister stressed that 2020 is very significant for Cameroon in the drive to promote and advance gender equality as well as step up the fight for a zero discrimination against women.

Last Friday’s meeting was also an opportunity to present the Women’s Day fabric to stakeholders while as women were urged to begn early purchase.

In line with promoting gender equality and empowering women, stakeholders and policy makers will meet in New York from March 9-20 to take key decisions.