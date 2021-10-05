Governors of the Lake Chad Basin are meeting in Yaounde to discuss on better ways to recover from Boko Haram atrocities as well as stabilise the region.

The Governors as well as key stakeholders began meeting at the Yaounde Conference on October 4 for the third meeting of The Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Conference.

The two-day forum(October 4-5) that was opened by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will evaluate the implementations of resolutions arrived at during the second session held in Niger in 2019. Stakeholders will equally focus on fine-tuning and improving the regional strategy for the stabilisation, recovery and resilience of areas affected by Boko Haram atrocities within the Basin.

Opening the forum, the Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute said it is imperative for nations within the Lake Chad Basin to remain mobilised and united in order to meet the aspirations of the affected populations who want to regain their normal lives.

He pledged Cameroon’s support to initiatives aimed at restoring peace, sustainable development and growth within the Lake Chad Basin.

Collaboration was also a key message sent out to member countries by the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission, Multinational Joint Task Force, Ambassador Nuhu Maman.

It is on through collaboration that the Commission, through its Regional Regional Strategy for the Stabilization, Recovery and Resilience (RSS) has been able to record significant achievements in the past years, Ambassador Maman said.

“Despite challenges, we have recorded modest achievements in the attainment of our commitments of 2019. We have made progress from the continued support from the LCB governments, United Nations entities, African Union, Regional Economic Communities, and multilateral and bilateral partners. In addition, the contributions of civil society organizations (CSOs), traditional and religious leaders, the media, and the Multinational Joint Task Force, have been critical,” he said.

In total, eight governors from four countries most affected by the Boko Haram atrocities are meeting in Yaounde for the discussions. They are; the Governors of the Far North and North Regions of Cameroon, the Governors of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States in Nigeria, the Governor of the Diffa region in Niger and the Governor of the Hadjer-Lemis Province in Chad.

Since the outbreak of the Boko Haram crisis in 2009, the region has struggled to handled the impact of the insurgency which has hit the social fabric.