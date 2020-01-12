The first bi-annual conference of the governors of the ten regions opens today in Yaounde.

The conference chaired by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji will hold at the Yaounde City Council Hall.

Though the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, the two-day meeting will likely focus on the reinforcing security in the regions ahead of the upcoming Legislative and Mubicipal elections scheduled to hold on February 9.

For the moment, 700 gendarmes have already been deployed to the North West and South West Regions to reinforce security ahead of the February 9 polls.