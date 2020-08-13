› Health

Happening now

Cameroon:Gov’t assessing effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in treatment of COVID-19 patients

Published on 13.08.2020 at 13h36 by JournalduCameroun

Minister Madeleine Tchuente assesses IMPM's capacity to manufacture chloroquine (c) copyright

The effectiveness of the hydroxychloroquine in the treatment protocole administered to COVID-19 patients is under debate today by members of goverment.

It is the main subject on the table during the weekly interministerial meeting presided over by the Prime Minister, Head of Goverment Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute by video conference.

In his exposé, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda said the hydroxychloroquine has been put to effective use alongside other drugs like Zinc, Vitamine C and Azythromicine.

He however said caution should be taken when administering the drug to patients with a previous health defect, reason why health workers are always advised to consult the patients medical booklet before proceeding to administer any form of treatment.

The meeting at the Star Building also had on the agenda, ways of enforcing the wearing of face masks in public places. The Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam said, regular meetings have been held with the local councils to see ho to effectively implement the measure as well as sanction defaulters.

 

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top