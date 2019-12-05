Cameroon:Gov’t bows to pressure, withdraws controversial bilingualism bill

The National Assembly has suspended the examination of a controversial bill on the promotion of bilingualism in Cameroon.

Government had come under pressure to withdraw the bill which does not make compulsory the use off the two official languages with Common Law lawyers staging a protest yesterday to denounce it.

Common Law lawyers say the bill, if adopted will pave the way for the dominance of French over English in courts in the North West and South West regions.

It is not clear if government will revise the bill before tabling it again or if parliament will resume work on the bill in view of adoption.

The crisis in the North West and South West Regions which is in its third year was sparked by a lawyers’ protest before teachers joined in and it quickly metarmorphosed into a popular street protest and then moved to an armed conflict.