The government of Cameroon has embarked on the construction of specialized health centres across the country to strengthen the health system as well as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda announced last weekend that the centres are under construction at the various Regional Hospitals across the country and will soon go operational.

“As part of the fight against COVID and with a view to strengthening our health system at the end of the pandemic, the Government has started the construction of specialized centers in all 10 Regions, in particular within the hospitals of Regions following a standard plan,” the Public Health Minister said.

Apart from the Specialised COVID-19 patient care centres in Douala and Yaounde which have gone operational in most parts, construction works are at an advanced stage at the other regional health centres.

It is the case with the specialized centres in Bertoua and Ebolowa that have neared completion while waiting for the arrival of equipment. While waiting for the completion of the Ebolowa centre, at least 25 testing units have been created to boost the testing capacity of the region and track cases as early as possible.

However, the specialized COVID-19 patient care centres in Yaounde keep gaining steam as days go by as medical personnel are being deployed to take care of the patients as well as the arrival of equipment. The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Health in charge of Pandemics and Epidemics, Alim Hayatou was at the specialized centres in Yaounde at the weekend to assess the quality of work and encourage health workers who have been providing care for the patients.

At the Mvog Mbi Specialised Centre which has a capacity of 280 beds, 16 patients are so far admitted including a pregnant woman and a five-year old.

The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Health also visited the warehouse where equipment acquired by government have been kept in view of nationwide a distribution to the other centres.