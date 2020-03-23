The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has dismissed reports government is set to shut down Douala andd Yaounde due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The two towns have been heaviliy hit by the virus with Yaounde shouldering the burden of the 56 cases confirmed in Cameroon so far while Douala recently recorded nine new cases.

This has led to reports the government is set to completely shut down the two cities to avoid the viru spreading to other parts of the country.

However, the Minister of Public Health says no such plan is in place and urged Cameroonians to continue respecting the measures put in place by government.

“I should clearly state that no complete containment of Douala and Yaoundé is currently on the Government’s agenda. This rumor is only pure manipulation,” Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

“If an additional measure was necessary in the context of this pandemic it will be announced clearly,” he added.