Cameroon:Gov’t finetunes strategy to fight COVID-19

Authorities of the Ministry of Public Health have urged to reinforce community mobilization as part of the response strategy to the COVID-19.

The call was made by the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda on Tuesday, June 30 while presiding over a pre-evaluation meeting of the third operational phase of the response plan against the pandemic.

Bringing together, directors and various service heads of the Ministry of Public Health, the meeting offered an opportunity to review the work that has been done in the past weeks while drawing lessons to better plan for the weeks to come.

“For this third phase of our response, the 3T(Track, Test and Treat) will be reinforced with three key objectives,”Dr Malachie Manaouda told his collaborators.

Thus, the Minister of Public Health told his collaborators that attention will be placed on trying to stop community transmissions by getting sensitization teams deep into the communities so that no one is left behind.

The medical corps has equally been affected by the pandemic with health workers infected as well as fatalities reported. To stop this from happening in the future, Dr Malachie Manaouda said the response strategy will equally focus on controlling morbidity and mortality of health personnel.

To reduce the impact of the COVID-19 on the health system, he urged all his collaborators to work as a team, share information and knowledge.

Reviewing the past weeks, he praised the work of the response team especially at the level of coordination and information management which is smooth thanks to a setting up of a network that has enabled the transmission of data from local health districts to the top.