Cameroon:Govt hints at strict implementation of law on live performances

The organization of live shows and other public performances will henceforth be done under the strict respect of the law governing the sector, the Minister of Arts and Culture has said.

In a release signed on February 5, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt called on entrepreneurs of professional live shows, presenters and operators of performance venues, that the 2004 law on the public performance regime will strictly be applied as from 2021.

The sector which has been operating on what the Minister called “administrative tolerance”, will now have to adjust to the relevant provisions of the law.

“Henceforth, the organization of any live professional show throughout the national territory will require that the entrepreneur concerned provides proof of a regular license,” the Minister of Arts and Culture said.

Thus strict emphasis will be placed on Chapter II, Article 4, Paragraph 1 of Law no 2004/001 of april 21, 2004 on the public performance regime which warrants that organizers of public performances obtained a duly signed license from competent authorities. This provision will be applied in tandem with the relevant provisions of its decree of application of 9 October, 2012.

To avoid any inconveniences in the future, the Minister of Arts and Culture has thus called on all entrepreneurs of professional shows, individuals or legal persons to contact the Directorate of Entertainment and Creative Industries at his Ministry as well as the various regional delegations to comply with the regulations in force.