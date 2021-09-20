› Politics

Cameroon:Govt in search of funds to reconstruct war-torn Anglophone regions

Published on 20.09.2021 at 15h25 by JournalduCameroun

Village burnt in Cameroon's Anglophone region

The government of Cameroon has announced it is in search of FCFA 80 billion to continue the reconstruction process of the war-torn North West and Sout West Regions.

The announcement was made by the Head of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions, Paul Tasong, Last Thursday, September 16 during an evaluation meeting of the first phase of the project held at the auditorium of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Presenting the balance sheet of the first phase, Paul Tasong revealed they had mobilised about FCFA 10 billion from partners which has been earmarked for various projects with some going on.

He used the opportunity to present the impact of the crisis on the the socio-economic fabric to the two regions but said activities are gradually returning to normal, reason why they are pushing on wit the reconstruction process.

 

