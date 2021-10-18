A nationwide vaccination campaign for civil servants has been announced by the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Manaouda Malachie and his counterpart of the Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE.

According to a joint release signed on October 14, the campaign will run from November 5 to November 15 at the central services for all civil servants on the State’s payroll, and those on retirement. The campaign will continue against from November 17-30 in all decentralised services.

“Vaccination teams will be deployed to various ministerial departments regrouped into pools and in the various regions, divisions and sub divisions according to a programme that will be established,” the Ministers said in the release while calling on all civil servants to massively adhere to the campaign.

Third Round Of Nationwide Vaccination Campaign

Before the campaign for civil servants, the Ministry of Public Health will launch the third phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign which will run from October 27-31.

The campaign concerns persons aged 18 and above as well as those with underlying conditions, the Minister of Public Health said in a statement.

For this third phase, the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered as well at the second dose of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine will be administered to those who have received the first dose.

The vaccination exercise will take place in health facilities as well as public places while the door-to-door strategy will equally be used to target the population.

According to statistics from the Expanded Programme on Immunization, at least about 480,000 persons have received at least one dose of the vaccine while about 140,000 persons have been fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge of figures in infections as well as deaths with the West and North Regions leading the chart.

In recent weeks, several administrations have launched various initiatives to get their staff as well as users vaccinated.