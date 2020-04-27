Cameroon:Gov’t looks to decentralise Coronavirus response strategy

The Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has revealed government will focus more on decentralising its response strategy in the fight against the COVID-19.

With nine out of the ten regions now affected by the COVID-19, the Minister of Public Health said attention will now be paid on community involvement and massive screening in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“In this phase of the epidemic, our action consists in controlling its spread by decentralizing the response, which involves community involvement and rigorous monitoring of vulnerable people. Our priority remains the protection of healthcare professionals, » Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

This step falls in line with the agreement signed last week between the Ministry of Public Health and that of Decentralisation to get councils more involved in the fight against the COVID-19.

During one of the daily press briefings on the situation of the COVID-19, the Minister once again praised the resilience of health workers who have made it possible for 697 persons to fully recover from the COVID-19.

However, he said the total number of cases has risen to 1621 cases with 768 active cases while 28 of them are under oxygen while over 120 patients are hospitalised. Unfortunately, 53 persons have so far lost their lives to the virus, Dr Malachie Manaouda added.

Statistics from the Ministry of Public Health thus reveal a 46.71 healing rate with a lethal rate of three percent and a severity rate of 4.36 percent.