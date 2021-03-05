Cameroon:Govt makes Coronavirus screening compulsory at schools

In the face of the recent surge of the Covid-19 in Cameroon, the government has made screening compulsory at secondary schools nationwide.

According to a communiqué signed by the Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga, “access to school campuses shall be conditioned on the presentation of a recent COVID-19 test with a negative result”.

The Minister has also announced that a nationwide screening campaign will be carried out without delay in all secondary schools in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health.

The decision from the Minister comes after a recent surge of cases in Cameroon with the virus not sparing the academic community. Recently, a school was temporarily shut down in the country’s economic capital, Douala after at least ten members of staff tested positive.

At a joint press conference earlier this week, the Minister of Communication as well as his counterpart of Public Health and the Delegate General of National Security called on the population to continue respecting the barrier measures and announced strict measures will be taken in the days ahead to enforce anti-COVID barrier measures.