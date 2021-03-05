› Health

Happening now

Cameroon:Govt makes Coronavirus screening compulsory at schools

Published on 05.03.2021 at 15h34 by JournalduCameroun

MINSEC tours schools after lesons resume for examination classes amid COVID-19 (c) copyright

In the face of the recent surge of the Covid-19 in Cameroon, the government has made screening compulsory at secondary schools nationwide.

According to a communiqué signed by the Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga, “access to school campuses shall be conditioned on the presentation of a recent COVID-19 test with a negative result”.

The Minister has also announced that a nationwide screening campaign will be carried out without delay in all secondary schools in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health.

The decision from the Minister comes after a recent surge of cases in Cameroon with the virus not sparing the academic community. Recently, a school was temporarily shut down in the country’s economic capital, Douala after at least ten members of staff tested positive.

At a joint press conference earlier this week, the Minister of Communication as well as his counterpart of Public Health and the Delegate General of National Security called on the population to continue respecting the barrier measures and announced strict measures will be taken in the days ahead to enforce anti-COVID barrier measures.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top