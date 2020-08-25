Cameroon:Gov’t offers financial assistance to sick Marthe Zambo

Legendary makossa singer, Marthe Zambo can now seek medical attention at a proper health facility after government came to her aid at the weekend.

The singer who is suffering from chronic diabetes had gone public saying she had not gone to the hospital nor taken any medication for months. She added that she was unable to pay her rents or even feed and called for persons of good will to assist her.

Without wasting time, the Minister of Arts and Culture, Bidoung Mkpatt dispatched a team led by the Littoral Regional Delegate, François Edimo to succor the artiste of her pain.

François Edimo thus went to Marthe Zambo’s residence on Friday, August 21 with an envelope whose sum was not disclosed to hand over to the artiste.

He extended the Minister’s compassion and wishes for a speedy recovery to the artiste whose condition has been critical since January.

The artiste who has been suffering from severe diabetes is now expected to go under the nife in the days ahead.