Gov’t offers humanitarian support to displaced Anglophones in Nkongsamba

One hundred internally displaced families have benefitted from the humanitarian assistance of the civil protection department of the Ministry of territorial administration.

Mattress, blankets, soaps, food amongst others constitute the gifts handed over to 100 internally displaced families last Friday in Nkongsamba.

The gifts were given by the Secretary General of the Littoral Governor’s services, Thierry Kinou Nana, on behalf of the Minister of territorial administration Paul Atanga Nji.

The latter called on the Nkongsamba population to all become true actors of civil defence, especially when it comes to children’s security.

The internally displaced persons of Nkongsamba received these donation on the occasion of the 29th edition of the World civil defence Day celebrated in that part of the country.

Commemorated this year under the theme: “Children’s security, our responsibility”, the World Civil Defence Day aimed amongst others at bringing to the attention of the world the vital importance of civil protection and of raising awareness on self-protection measures in the event of accidents or disasters.