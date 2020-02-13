Cameroon:Gov’t pledges to step up fight against female genital mutilation

The government of Cameroon has pledged to step up the fight against the practice of Female Genital Mutilation inflicted on young girls especially in rural communities.

The committment was taken by the Minister of Women’s Empowerment and the Family last weekend during a press conference on the occasion of the celebration of the Internation Day for Zero Tolerance against Female Genital Mutilation.

Prof. Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoua warned perpetrators of the act that Law No 2016/007 of 12 July 2016had signalled an end to impunity and this law will be strictly aapplied henceforth.

Various monitoring brigades will be set up at the Regional as well as local levels to monitor and report any cases of FGM for the perpetrators to be apprehended and brought to book.

Female Genital Mutilation has a long term negative impact on the sexual and reproductive health of young girls, the Minister said, calling on all stakehlders and the community at large to collaborate for a FGM-free society.

Celebrating the Internation Day for Zero Tolerance against Female Genital Mutilation., Minister Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoa said 1,4 percent cases of Female Genital Mutilation were recorded across the nation. Thus government in the past ten years carried out a series of activities centred around prevention, sensitisation and advocacy.

Government has also been very active in providing support and assistance to FGM survivors as well as setting up local committees to fight phenomenon, she said.

Several other other partnerships have been struck between the government, parliament community leaders and civil society organistaions to fight Female Genital Mutilation.