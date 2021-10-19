Cameroon:Govt preparing law on free access to information

The Minister of Communication, Rene Emmanuel Sadi has reiterated Cameroon’s commitment to ensure easy access to quality information as provided for by the various instruments in the Constitution.

To that effect, government is preparing a special law on citizens’ access to information on the management of public affairs, within the framework of the 2020-2030 National Strategic Development Plan.

The Minister was speaking on Friday, October 14 during a regional webinar organized by UNESCO to commemorate the International Day for the Universal Access to Information.

Addressing his regional peers, the Minister of Communication said information flow in Cameroon remains smooth with over 600 newspapers, about a hundred radio stations and about thirty television stations.

Despite the security context in some parts of the country, access to information remains smooth, Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.

He added that the National Strategic Development Plan also gives room to improved access to information for citizens.

However, efforts to promote all these achievements will be watered down if measures are not taken to ensure the respect of professional ethics in information flow.

To fight against fake news and some deviant behaviours, the government of Cameroon leans towards the option of empower media organs for self-regulation in all responsibility and avoid external pressure, Rene Emmanuel Sadi said.